Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks celebrates the 25th anniversary of ‘Titanic’

One of Patty Spitler’s favorite movies, “Titanic” is celebrating its 25th year with a re-release on the big screen.

Written, directed and produced by James Cameron, “Titanic” won eleven Academy Awards including Best Picture.

This romantic/drama is rated PG 13. It is 3 hours long and as Patty explains during her “Life.Style.Live!” visit, it is “worth every minute.” She gives it 5 out of 5 stars.

Also in theaters this week, is “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” Patty gives this movie 5 out of 5 stars on the merits of its trailer alone. You can draw your own conclusions.