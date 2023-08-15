PIG OUT at the 10th Annual Indiana Bacon Festival

Get ready to sizzle at the upcoming 10th Annual Indiana Bacon Festival, where the aroma of crispy bacon will waft through the streets of downtown Delphi. Joining us on camera to provide insights into this mouthwatering extravaganza is Julia Leahy, the Festival Coordinator, accompanied by Mel McMahon Stone, a prominent figure from Indiana Owned and a proud “Pork Chopper Sponsor.” With a feast for the senses and a smorgasbord of festivities, this year’s event promises to be bigger and bolder than ever before.

(WISH Photos)

Julia and Mel are geared up to give viewers a taste of what’s in store at the festival. They showcased some delectable food items that will be served at the event, enticing us with a sneak peek of the gastronomic delights that await. For those tuning in from out of town, the festival’s unique appeal and community impact will be highlighted, with details about its 16+ non-profit organization volunteers who have contributed nearly $250,000 in giving back over the past nine years. They also discussed ticketing details, discovering that early birds can snag tickets for just $8 until August 25, while walk-ins will be charged $15 at the gate.

In addition to the culinary marvels, the festival boasts two stages of live music performances, featuring the likes of ’22 American Idol winner Noah Thompson, ensuring the atmosphere is as vibrant as the flavors. And that’s not all – the grand event will witness Governor Holcomb’s official proclamation of August 26 as “Bacon Day” in the state of Indiana. With a rich history of giving back and a multitude of engaging activities, the 10th Annual Indiana Bacon Festival is all set to sizzle its way into the hearts and palates of attendees from near and far.