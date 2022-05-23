Life.Style.Live!

Raising organ donation awareness in honor of deceased race car driver Bryan Clausen

After the death of her brother, former race car driver Bryan Clausen, Taylor McLean, marketing program specialist for the Indiana Donor Network, is hoping to spread the message of the importance of organ donation.

McLean, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” to discuss the Indiana Donors Network’s Driven 2 Save Lives program, promoting organ donations.

Her brother died in a racing accident and became a donor hero, she knew she wanted to give back to the racing community and show others that even in tragedy, there could be hope.

McClean has been with the Indiana Donor Network for four years and is the driving force behind Driven2SaveLives, a program that raises awareness around organ, tissue and eye donation and inspires race fans to sign up as organ donors.

“I put my heart and soul into this program and am so proud that I get to go to work every single day and honor my brother,” McClean said. “As a race car driver, Bryan was a hero to so many. As an organ donor, Bryan became a hero to five other families. As a big brother, Bryan was a hero to me in every sense of the word. I am so proud to be Bryan Clauson’s little sister.”

