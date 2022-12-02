Life.Style.Live!

Salon De’Elegance showcases spa treatments, grooming services they offer for men

Salon De’ Elegance offers trendy cuts/styling, lived-in color, balayage, barber cuts/grooming, therapeutic massage, couples massage, prenatal massages, body waxing, facials, lash extensions and more.

April Wright Roberts, salon owner/stylist at Salon De’ Elegance, and Hailey Gutierrez-Durr, barber/stylist, joined us Friday to showcase what sets them apart when it comes to men’s spa treatments and grooming.

They also recently won Best of Hancock County in the massage, best stylist, best esthetician, best salon and best place to work.

They specialize in a variety of unique and effective spa treatments, such as Authentic Massages, men’s beard facial, Advanced Facials, body treatments/wraps Dermaplaning and Microdermabrasion. Bre

The full-service salon and day spa has stylists specializing in balayage, lived in color and blonding. What differentiates them from other salons is that we also have two barbers who specialize in the grooming experience, with updated hair styling and full-service grooming that includes: The latest hair and beard styles, and classic straight razor shaves and beard facials.

Use holiday promo code: ‘NEWS8’ for spa packages this holiday season and receive 15% off any spa gift certificate purchased.

For more information visit, salonsdeelegance.com and facebook.com/AprilR42.

Instagram: @salonde_elegance

Phone: 317-318-1844

Address: 108 N State Street Greenfield, IN 46140