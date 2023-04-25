Savannah Bananas tickets sold out everywhere!

The Savannah Bananas are a minor league baseball team that has gained a lot of popularity due to their unique approach to the game. They have sold out every game and have a waiting list of thousands of fans eager to watch them play.

We spoke with the team’s owner, Jessie Cole, Tuesday morning! He’s been on a mission to make baseball fun, and he has done just that.

The team’s games are more like a circus, with dancing coaches, a pep band, male cheerleaders, and players who dance and celebrate throughout the game.

The team’s approach to the game has made it fun not only for the players but also for the fans. The team’s name, “Fans First Entertainment,” reflects their commitment to keeping their fans in mind with every decision they make.

Banana Ball is a real game, and the team takes the score seriously. Their popularity has grown to the point where they are now taking their show on the road, with their world tour coming to Indianapolis in June.

By making baseball fun for both the players and the fans, the team has created a loyal following that continues to grow. The Savannah Bananas are not just a baseball team. They are an experience that fans will not forget.