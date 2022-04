Life.Style.Live!

Silly Safaris brings Snake & Spider to Life.Style.Live! studio

Pythons, and Tarantulas, and Amazon John, oh my!

Silly Safaris swung by the Life.Style.Live! studio on Friday with a live, large snake and a big, hairy spider to boot.

For more information on Silly Safaris and how you can book Paulie the Python for your next event, visit https://sillysafaris.com.