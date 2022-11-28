Life.Style.Live!

Special events coming to Downtown Greenfield, Downtown Dollars program

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted:

Greenfield Main Street is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing and revitalizing our historic downtown. We plan events for the community and support locally owned businesses. We make downtown Greenfield an exciting place to live, work and play! 

Monica Holden, owner of Mandala Clay Designs, and Jayne Hoadley from J. Evelyn Confections, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what holiday shopping looks like on Greenfield Main Street, special holiday events are happening downtown Greenfield, the Downtown Dollars program and more.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook.com/GreenfieldMainStreet 

Email: info@greenfieldmainstreet.org 

   

