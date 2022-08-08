Life.Style.Live!

St. Elmo Steak House launches Ready-to-Pour Old Fashioned

Why spend five minutes crating one cocktail when you can pour an old fashioned that will consistently be good? With St. Elmo Steak House’ Ready-to-Pour Old Fashioned, you can make 17 cocktails from one bottle!

Tyler Gillespie, regional field specialist, gave us a taste of the delicious cocktail. The drink is 100 proof out of the bottle, and not for the faint of heart!

The original recipe was created over a decade ago by one of St. Elmo’s tenured bartenders, now front-of-house manager, Candace Anastasio. Once established in their restaurants, this cocktail quickly gained popularity and has kept its spot on the signature cocktail list for all Huse Culinary restaurants, with no plans to ever be replaced. Formally known behind our bars as the “Pop’s Old Fashioned,” this libation can now be enjoyed in the comfort and convenience of your home or anywhere you choose to indulge.

The cocktail is now available in Indiana grocery and liquor stores.