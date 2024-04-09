Stylists from DL Lowry share hair trends for prom

Prom season is upon us, and for high school girls everywhere, that means decisions, decisions, decisions! Thankfully, we had some stylists in our studio today to help make the right choice!

Abigael Chapman and Addi Bundy, DL Lowry Stylists, share more on prom hair trends, makeup and more.

Here’s more from DL Lowry:

● Our team of trained and experienced stylists can style anyone’s hair, whether it’s fine, textured, long or

● Our team of stylists and estheticians are here to make your prom prep experience as fun, relaxing and memorable as possible.

● DL Lowry is a one-stop shop for all your prom hair, skincare and makeup needs. We focus solely on hair cuts, color and styling, but we have other talented team members who can also get your skin prepped and ready ahead of time with facials or do your makeup on the day of your event.

● DL Lowry uses only the finest products, such as Kerastase. WITH PROM COMING UP SOON FOR MANY STUDENTS, IT’S IMPORTANT TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT ASAP.

● We recommend booking your appointment as soon as possible because spots are filling up! You can book online at dllowrysalon.com or call the salon to make an appointment.

● DL Lowry is open on Fridays from 8 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 4 pm.

● Appointments last roughly 45 minutes.

ABOUT DL LOWRY SALON Since 1994, DL Lowry has served as a destination salon, offering the absolute finest in cut, color, hair treatment, and beauty services in a chic atmosphere. The salon was founded on professionalism, service, integrity and opportunity, with a mission to dignify and strengthen the profession and renew people’s lives. Owner David Lowry’s approach to highly personalized service and quality education for his team on the latest trends and styling techniques has created a salon experience and business model that is now the gold standard for salons locally and globally. His international acclaim includes “Colorist of the Year” honors at the Davines Worldwide Hair Tour Competition in Amsterdam, and he has been featured in numerous publications such as Hairdressers Journal, Modern Salon, Redbook, Beauty Salon Design Guide, Estetica USA, and Estetica Design Europe, among others. DL Lowry has been nationally recognized as a “Top 200 Fastest Growing Salons in the US” and a “Salon of Distinction” and “Salon of the Year” by Salon Today magazine and a “Top 100 North American Salons” by L’Oreal Kerastase three years running. For more information, visit www.dllowry.com.