The IMS Museum basement closes for renovations

On this episode of Behind the Bricks, Doug Boles takes one last tour of the IMS Museum basement before an upcoming renovation completely transforms the Museum. The IMS Museum basement recently closed as the transformation began and the collection was moved to off-site locations.

The IMS Museum basement has been filled with lore and history for decades, as it housed some of the most prized possessions in the Museum’s collection.

Some of the incredible cars that Doug sees on his tour include:

The prized 1954 Mercedes F1 Car

1964 Ferrari (Le Mans winner)

1914 Duesenberg (Driven by future IMS owner Eddie Rickenbacker)

1961 Cooper Climax (began rear-engine revolution at IMS

1992 Michael Schumacher Rookie F1 Car

Larry Bisceglia “First in Line” van

There are just three weeks for fans to take one final tour of the IMS Museum before it closes for 18 months to undergo a complete transformation.

One of the biggest changes fans will see when the Museum re-opens in April 2025 is that the Museum basement will become a part of the General Admission experience at the IMS Museum, with the Winner’s Collection being housed in what is now the Basement.

For more information, visit the IMS Museum website here.