Life.Style.Live!

‘The Lifespan of a Fact’ play opens at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Thursday

‘The Lifespan of a Fact,’ is the season opener for both the American Lives Theatre and the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre!

The show runs from September 1 – 25 at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

The theatre’s website describes the story as, “a bright young fact checker, a talented but dismissive writer and their beleaguered editor go head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over Facts versus Truth.”

Chris Saunders, founding artistic director of the American Lives Theatre, and Lukas Schooler, one of three actors in the show, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the show, what made them choose this play as their season opener, the true story it’s based on and more.

