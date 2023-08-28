The Palladiscope in Carmel will launch unique projector show on The Palladium

Palladiscope is a one-of-a-kind projector show that will play on the Palladium in Carmel, Indiana! This custom-made viewing system is designed to play architectural cinema, and it was specifically created for the Palladium.

The show is called “EOS: The First Dawn” and it will launch on August 31 at 9 p.m. and then will be shown on the Palladium nightly. It will run four times per night, once every half hour. The last show starts at 11 p.m. As the season changes, and nightfall occurs earlier, showtimes will be adjusted accordingly.

Kevin Winkler from Blockhouse Studios and Carmel Redevelopment Director Henry Mestestky joined Life.Style.Live! to share more about this new feature for the Carmel community.

The city of Carmel partnered with Blockhouse Studios in Bloomington, IN for this project, which is funded by the Carmel Redevelopment Commission and Hamilton County Tourism. The Palladiscope consists of 12 projectors and custom software that make this innovative show possible.

The Palladiscope also has a holiday projection scheduled to run from November 15 through February 29.

