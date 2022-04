Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Mom prepares creative Easter-themed dishes

It’s everything Easter in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen Thursday!

Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms joined us with a variety of Easter dishes and treats you can add to your table to make it fun, festive and creative.







Bunny Bread Bowl w/ Spinach Artichoke Dip + Veggies

Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Carrots

Hard Boiled Chicks

Hard Boiled Eggs with Beet Juice

For more information, visit theproducemoms.com.