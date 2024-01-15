These White River State Park attractions are offering free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day , White River State Park attractions are offering free admission and accepting monetary donations for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. The attractions include the Indiana State Museum, the Indianapolis Zoo, the IMAX Theater in the State Museum, the Eiteljorg Museum, and the NCAA Hall of Champions. The park is also offering complimentary parking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For over 20 years, White River State Park and Gleaners have partnered on this one-day, annual event, raising money and building awareness for Gleaners’ fight against hunger in central Indiana. Park visitors are encouraged to make monetary donations to Gleaners via donation Dip Jars that will be located throughout the park at each attraction. Donations can also be accepted online here.

Here is more information about each attraction: