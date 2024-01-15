These White River State Park attractions are offering free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day , White River State Park attractions are offering free admission and accepting monetary donations for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. The attractions include the Indiana State Museum, the Indianapolis Zoo, the IMAX Theater in the State Museum, the Eiteljorg Museum, and the NCAA Hall of Champions. The park is also offering complimentary parking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
For over 20 years, White River State Park and Gleaners have partnered on this one-day, annual event, raising money and building awareness for Gleaners’ fight against hunger in central Indiana. Park visitors are encouraged to make monetary donations to Gleaners via donation Dip Jars that will be located throughout the park at each attraction. Donations can also be accepted online here.
Here is more information about each attraction:
- Indiana State Museum: Join the Indiana State Museum as they honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., through a day of celebration and reflection. Partake in multicultural performances as well as community-focused activities such as creating a mural, speech making and more. Interact with community members and learn more about the ongoing struggle for civil rights and equity through artifact investigation, chats with our curators and videos highlighting King’s most iconic speeches.
- Indianapolis Zoo: Visitors can experience their favorite animals being even more active and playful during these cooler temperatures. This includes the dolphin show at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The zoo will also offer a $5 meal deal, which includes a hot dog, bag of chips and a canned soda. Dolphin Meet and Greets are available at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. are paid experiences.
- IMAX Theater: The IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum will play Deep Sky multiple times throughout the day. This documentary brings the awe-inspiring images captured by NASA’s Webb Telescope to IMAX® — taking audiences on a journey to the beginning of time and space, to never-before-seen cosmic landscapes, and to recently discovered exoplanets, planets around other stars. Guests can pick up free tickets for the film at the ticket desk in the Indiana State Museum when they arrive. Tickets cannot be ordered online in advance for this date.
- Eiteljorg Museum: Visit the Eiteljorg to explore the art, history and diverse cultures and amazing stories of Native Americans and the American West. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, participate in a drumming circle, watch a film screening, and create art as part of a community art project. Activities support Dr. King’s message of service. Also, experience the last day of the enchanting model train wonderland, Fifth Third Bank Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure.
- NCAA Hall of Champions: Visit the new Mascot exhibit which features some of NCAA’s most notable and unique mascots, along with Indianapolis’ own member schools and their mascots! Guests can also immerse themselves in fully interactive exhibits to compete virtually and hands-on through sports simulators, a 1930s retro gymnasium, ski simulator and more.