Tips to clean, organize your home ahead of spring

It’s that time of year! We want to refresh and reset our home and quite often, we never know where to begin! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joined us today with some smart ideas to help you easily get your home in order!

Clean air in your home

Dyson

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde – $899

The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde is the first purifying humidifying fan that senses and destroys potentially harmful formaldehyde in your home.

The machine features full-machine H13 HEPA filtration, hygienic humidification and Air Multiplier technology for whole-room purification in an all-in-one machine.

dyson.com/air-treatment/air-purifier-humidifiers

Get your family organized with household storage

DesignStyles

Becki Owens Set of 3 Oval Woven Baskets with Metal Frame – $64.99

Becki Owens Woven Seagrass Magazine Holder – $34.99

Becki Owens Metal and Leather Desk Organizer – $29.99

Becki Owens Wooden 4-Drawer Desktop Organizer – $39.99

Becki Owens 3 Compartment Organizer – $21.99

shopdesignstyles.com

Make your fridge clean & organized

Bed, Bath & Beyond

OXO Good Grips® Smart Seal 12-Piece Container Set in Clear/Blue – $30.99

iDesign® Fridge Binz™ 12-Inch x 15-Inch Divided Deep Tray – $19.99

Squared Away™ Stackable 8-Inch x 15-Inch Refrigerator Bin – $15.00

Squared Away™ Chalkboard Labels (Set of 36) – $10.00

Squared Away™ Divided Cabinet Turntable – $25.00

Squared Away™ Cabinet Turntable – $20.00

Squared Away™ Plastic Egg Bin – $15.00

Squared Away™ Plastic Condiment Caddy- $10.00

Squared Away™ Refrigerator Labels (Set of 36) – $10.00

bedbathandbeyond.com

Don’t Get Overwhelmed

Focus on small areas at a time. Don’t select a big project that you just won’t finish. Small areas can have a huge impact on the way a room looks and is organized.

To find details on all of these great to help clean & organize your home, head to @momhint on Instagram and MomHint.com.