Walk to End Alzheimer’s happens this weekend with $1 million fundraiser goal

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to fight Alzheimer’s disease, and it’s happening this weekend.

There are walks taking place all across the nation including here in Indianapolis.

Our walk takes place on Saturday, October 1 at Carroll Stadium (1001 W New York Street Indianapolis, IN 46202) to help raise $1 million to fight this heartbreaking disease.

The event opens at 9 a.m., with the Promise Garden Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10:45 a.m. Registration is free and available until walk day.

Laura Forbes, the communications director for the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

For more information, click here and visit:

Social media: @AlzIndiana on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Click here to visit a helpline for families impacted by Alzheimer’s.