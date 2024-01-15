Watch ‘I Am MLK, Jr.’ tonight on The CW

Tonight you can learn about the life and legacy of an American civil rights icon with a presentation of the 2018 documentary “I Am MLK, Jr.” The documentary airs on The CW and WISH-TV from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“I Am MLK, Jr.” explores “moments of personal challenge and elation, his legacy and an ongoing movement that is as important today as when Dr. King first shone a light on the plight of his fellow African Americans.”

The documentary features historial videos and first-hand accounts from Dr. King’s friends and fellow civil rights activists.