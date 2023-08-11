Watch LIV Golf on The CW! Cam Smith previews Bedminster

Get ready for an exhilarating golfing spectacle as LIV Golf’s event rolls into Bedminster, New Jersey, from the 11th to the 13th of August. The spotlight shines on the exceptional talent of Cam Smith, an Australian golf sensation, who is poised to take the golfing world by storm. Broadcasting on the CW network, the competition is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on both Saturday and Sunday. Viewers can catch the action on the station or stream exclusively on the CW app on Friday, followed by the weekend’s exciting matches.

Cam Smith’s journey through the world of golf has been nothing short of remarkable. In 2022, he secured five victories across multiple tours, with standout moments including his triumphant win at The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, where he staged a remarkable comeback. Notably, Smith clinched his first LIV Golf Invitational Series victory in Chicago, showcasing his prowess on the international stage. Representing Australia in various team events and boasting three Australian PGA Championships, Smith’s ascent to the world’s No. 2 ranking signifies his exceptional skill and dedication.

The team spirit and vibrant energy of the Ripper GC squad, led by Cameron Smith, embody the essence of Australian sportsmanship. These athletes are not only the life of the party but also fierce competitors who bring their A-game to the golf course. With a focus on teeing and ripping it, they’re committed to victory, reflecting the dynamic essence of Australian sports culture.

The backdrop for this golfing spectacle is none other than Trump National Bedminster, a distinguished club with a rich history and picturesque Somerset Hills serving as its canvas. With two championship 18-hole courses, a luxurious 1939 Georgian Revival clubhouse, an Olympic-size swimming pool, world-class dining options, and impeccable amenities, Trump National Bedminster provides the perfect stage for golf’s finest to showcase their skills.

For those eager to catch every moment of the action, LIV Golf provides a detailed guide on how to watch the thrilling matches. The excitement continues to build as Cam Smith and his fellow competitors prepare to take center stage, promising a golfing experience that is both exhilarating and unforgettable.