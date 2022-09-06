Life.Style.Live!

Westfield’s West Fork Whiskey Co. becomes one of U.S.’s largest craft whiskey distilleries

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted:

West Fork Whiskey Co. has announced the grand opening of its 30,000 square-foot agritourism facility in Westfield, Indiana, making it one of the largest craft whiskey distilleries in the U.S. and one of the largest agritourism experiences in the Midwest. 

Carlos Salazar, executive chef at Mash House, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare a Country Fried Pork Tenderloin entrée with onion soubise, parm, rugula and shaved fennel.

Meanwhile, Todd Tapp, beverage director at West Fork, mixed up a Pumpkin Spice Love cocktail, which they hope to launch next week at the Stave cocktail lounge!

The ingredients include oat milk, pumpkin, pumpkin spice, marshmallow syrup and white dog whiskey.  

