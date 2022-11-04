Life.Style.Live!

Whalen’s Heroes helps fund service dogs for veterans

Due to the unhealed trauma experienced by many people in the U.S. Military, they are now left to figure out other ways to help with their mental health.

That’s where for some of them, service dogs come in. There are many more who wish they could afford one, and that is where the Whalens’ Heroes organization is here to help.

Dawn Whalen, Whalens’ Heroes founder and president, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Greg Stevens, retired IMPD Officer, Marine Corps veteran, City of Indianapolis Veteran Service Officer and Whalens’ Heroes Board Member, to discuss what you should know about their purpose and how you can offer support.

They have an event coming up to officially launch their organization happening on Thursday, November 10, from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the F.C. Tucker office in Greenwood, at 195 N. Emerson in Greenwood. During the event, the importance of military support dogs for veterans will be discussed along with how the dogs’ training works and how local veterans can apply.

The organization is planning three fundraisers in 2023, but its website is always open to donations.

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram

Facebook