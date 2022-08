Life.Style.Live!

Wild Wednesday with Amazon John: Baby Reindeer

It’s another “Wild Wednesday” with Amazon John of Silly Safaris!

This week he joined us alongside Great Day TV’s Patty Spitler and a couple of baby reindeers that know how to guzzle down a bottle of milk amazing fast.

Watch the video above to learn more about them and to see them during feeding time.

