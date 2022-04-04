Life.Style.Live!

Woman inspired by new motherhood creates sustainable household cleaning products

These products are for you if you’re interested in reducing waste from single-use plastic!

Blueland was founded by Sarah Paiji Yoo just two and a half years ago when she transitioned from breastfeeding to formula-feeding her oldest son and she felt something wasn’t right in the water she was giving her child. She was horrified to learn that all the plastic we throw away contaminates our water supply and generates hundreds of microplastics in the water and food I we all consume. Sarah wanted to do her part to help, but it was impossible to find household products like window cleaner, lotion, and toothpaste that didn’t come packaged in plastic. From there, Blueland was born.

In two short years in business, Blueland has amassed a deep natural celeb fan base of names Kim Kardashian West, Gwen Paltrow, Adrianne Greiner, Drew Barrymore, Ellen Pompeo, and more who swear by cleaning their homes with the innovative brand. She has faced many challenges in the 2.5 years since Blueland launched, but few are bigger than working from home with her first son, her new pandemic baby, and running Blueland.

Blueland product details:

Clean Suite

The Clean Suite includes Multi-Surface, Glass + Mirror, and Bathroom cleaners, as well as the Foaming Hand Soap, Powder Dish Soap, Dishwasher Tablets, and Laundry Tablets. Perfectly packed to meet the everyday cleaning needs in your home, the Clean Suite makes low waste living that much easier. The Clean Suite is available for a one-time purchase of $83 or on a subscription basis starting at $74 for the initial purchase with refills available for $41.40. Blueland tablets received the Platinum level Material Health Certificate from leading environmental assessment agency Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. The Forever Bottle is durable, BPA free, and designed to last.

Hand Soap

Blueland’s Foaming Hand Soap formulation is derived from natural ingredients and is paraben-free and cruelty-free. And it has over 15,000 reviews! The thoughtfully designed reusable 9 oz glass bottle dispenses a gentle foaming soap, and the beautiful, unassuming aesthetic makes a clean statement on any sink top. Just add water to the Forever Bottle, drop in a tablet, wait a few minutes for it to dissolve (no shaking or stirring required). The foaming hand soap tablet creates 9 oz of soap and are available at $2 each and are sold in packs of 3, 6, or 9. Hand Soap Starter Sets with 1 Forever Bottle and 3 soap tablets are available for $16.

For more information visit, blueland.com.