Optometrist explains why sunglasses aren’t just for the beach

Many people think about sunglasses only when they’re going on vacation or spending time outdoors.

Dr. Penn Moody, from Moody Eyes, says people don’t realize that as we head into winter, the sun will be lower on the horizon, which increases glare and eyestrain. Also, when it snows, the sun not only shines down but also is reflected back into the eyes. A double-whammy, so to speak.

Dr. Moody explains even further why we should be wearing sunglasses for more than just the beach!

• “So, we should wear sunglasses all year round, not just in the summer?” “Yes, sunglasses not only protect our eyes from glare and UV rays, they also help us see more comfortably, especially when we are driving. Squinting to see better is one of the biggest causes of wrinkles around they eyes and eyebrows.”

• “Can you explain the differences between polarized sunglasses and Transition™ lenses?” “Polarized lenses actually filter the light, thereby reducing glare. This allows you see into the water when you fish, see the undulations of the green when you golf, and see much clearer when you drive. I jokingly tell patients they are like a drug. You can become addicted to wearing them.

• “How are Transition™ lenses different?” “Transition™ lenses reduce the amount of light coming into the eyes by just getting darker. Basically, they just block light. Some patients like them, but most do not like that they don’t lighten up quickly enough when they go inside.”

• “Anything you want our viewers to remember about sunglasses?” “2 Things:

o 1 – Sunglasses are for kids, too. Their eyes are more susceptible to sun rays then adults.

o 2 – Sunglasses are like having a tool. One tool doesn’t do everything…neither does one pair of glasses.”

To learn more, visit www.moodyeyes.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MOODY EYES, INC.