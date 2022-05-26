Month of May

Here’s the milk choice for each driver in the Indianapolis 500

by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar drivers love whole milk.

The American Dairy Association Indiana has revealed the milk of preference for each driver in the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

As per tradition, the winning driver chugs milk in Victory Circle after the race.

This year, 26 drivers said they would prefer whole milk if they win. Six drivers would like 2% milk. One had no preference.

Drivers are able to choose between whole milk, 2%, skim or having no preference.

The published list also includes a handful of comments from the drivers.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MAY 30: Brazil’s Emerson Fittipaldi (C) celebrates his victory with wife Teresa(R) in the winner’s circle 30 May 1993 after winning the the 1993 Indianapolis 500. Fittipaldi is raising two fingers to signify his second Indy 500 victory. (Photo credit should read TODD PANAGOPOULOS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nearly 30 years on, two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi is still getting jabbed for drinking orange juice after winning the race in 1993.

“No orange juice,” wrote Marco Andretti in the comments section.

Fittipaldi, who owned orange groves in his native Brazil, bucked tradition to the displeasure of fans.

Two drivers, Ed Carpenter and Felix Rosenqvist, said they would prefer buttermilk

Several more said they’d actually like chocolate and a few others specifically asked that the milk be cold.

Helio Castroneves, seeking his fifth Indianapolis 500 victory, commented that he would like “pink powder please,” perhaps in reference to his car’s pink and black livery.

The full list with driver comments:

  • Marco Andretti – whole
    • “No orange juice”
  • Ed Carpenter – whole
    • “Provide buttermilk”
  • Helio Castroneves – 2%
    • “Pink powder please”
  • Conor Daly – whole
  • Devlin DeFrancesco – whole
    • “Chocolate”
  • Scott Dixon – whole
  • Marcus Ericcson – whole
  • Santino Ferrucci – whole
    • “Ice cold”
  • Romain Grosjean – whole
  • Jack Harvey – whole
  • Colton Herta – whole
    • “Chocolate milk”
  • JR Hildebrand – whole
  • Callum Ilott – 2%
  • Jimmie Johnson – whole
    • “Please make sure it’s cold”
  • Tony Kanaan – 2%
  • Sage Karam – 2%
  • Dalton Kellett – whole
    • “Fresh, cold milk”
  • Kyle Kirkwood – whole
    • “Ice cold please”
  • Christian Lundgaard – whole
  • David Malukas – 2%
  • Scott McLaughlin – whole
    • “Make it cold”
  • Juan Pablo Montoya – no preference
    • “Chocolate”
  • Josef Newgarden – whole
  • Pato O’Ward – whole
  • Simon Pagenaud – whole
  • Alex Palou – whole
    • “Ice cold”
  • Will Power – whole
  • Graham Rahal – whole
    • “Since chocolate isn’t an option and tradition matters”
  • Felix Rosenqvist – whole
    • “Buttermilk”
  • Alexander Rossi – whole
  • Takuma Sato – 2%
  • Rinus VeeKay – whole
  • Stefan Wilson – whole

