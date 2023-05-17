IMS president receives keys to Indy 500 pace car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles received the keys to this year’s Indianapolis 500 pace car on Tuesday afternoon.

A hardtop convertible Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will lead the field to green in this month’s Indy 500.

“All these things that just sort of are routine that go forward — that just mean race day’s getting closer,” Boles said. “And this is one of them because this really means practice is getting closer. That official practice always comes right after we get that pace car handoff.”

It’s the 20th time that a Corvette has served as the pace car for the Indy 500.

“I can’t wait ’til some folks are not around,” Boles joked. “I can find the keys to this thing and do a couple laps after gate hours here to see how this thing runs.”

Boles said on Tuesday he hopes to announce a celebrity pace car driver early next week.

