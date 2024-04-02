Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveils 2024 500 Festival vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2024 500 Festival cars have been unveiled.

In a ceremony Tuesday morning, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pres. Doug Boles revealed a fleet of 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RSTs to take part in Month of May festivities.

The Festival Event Vehicles are a long-standing tradition, reminding Indianapolis residents that the Month of May is coming since the 1960s.

In a release from IMS, officials say the line of Silverados were built at the Fort Wayne Chevy assembly plant.

Each truck has a 6.2-liter V-8 engine with 420 horsepower, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and all the other bells and whistles for “those who seek adrenaline and action.”

These trucks are ready to hit the streets with a glossy Radiant Red exterior, jet black interior, and 22-inch high-gloss black-painted wheels, and custom Indy 500 graphics on the doors.

Mike Quinn, the Chevrolet Indianapolis district sales manager, said in the release, “The tradition of providing Festival Event Vehicles is a hallmark in the countdown to the Month of May and the Indianapolis 500. Seeing these Silverados on the road throughout Central Indiana will embody the passion Chevrolet, IMS and the 500 Festival have for the Indianapolis 500.”

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for May 26, so be sure to get your tickets before the drivers start their engines.