Paul Page talks Indy 500 predictions, new book and upcoming Talking Track event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway broadcast announcer Paul Page stopped by Daybreak on Monday to discuss everything racing with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins.

Since 1977, Page has extensively covered various racing events on radio and television. He served as chief announcer through 1987, before moving to ABC and ESPN, where he covered a wide variety of events over 25 years as lead announcer, including IndyCar and CART open-wheel racing and NHRA drag racing.

“Unlike almost any other thing in the world, that single day largest, single-day sporting event is held on exactly the same place, same track, same distance that Ray Haroun won back in 1911,” Page said.

The broadcast legend will participate in “Talking Track,” an event on Thursday at the Indiana Landmark Center. He will join Curt Cavin in a conversation about racing, track culture and history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Just trying to acquaint a little more and maybe a little bit of the history of the 500 from the broadcasting point of view,” Page said of the event.

Page, who has called some of the most iconic victories in Indy 500 history, says there are a lot of them but a few come to mind.

“My favorite race was in which Gordon Johncock and Rick Mears, who I both admire greatly, raced down to the closest finish in history — but what really made it neat for me was to be watching that interval close and knowing full well that they were gonna be side-by-side with the checkered flag,” Page said.

When it comes to predictions for this year’s Indianapolis 500, Page says he expects the cars to be faster.

“The hybrid, its weight is such that since it won’t be in the IndyCars on race day, the cars will be lighter. I think about 58 pounds — so we may see some of the track records actually broken out there this Month of May.”

“Talking Track” will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the public and free for Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Automotive members. To reserve a spot, click here.

