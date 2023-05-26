Katherine Legge ‘racing for’ Stefan Wilson as he recovers from Monday practice crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – NTT IndyCar Series driver Katherine Legge is gearing up for her first Indianapolis 500 since 2013.

Legge, a driver for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, will start 29th in Sunday’s race.

Legge was involved in an accident during practice on Monday with Stefan Wilson. Wilson ultimately suffered a fractured vertebra in the accident, forcing him to miss Sunday’s race.

“I feel horrible that he can’t be in this year’s 500,” said Legge. “He works so hard every year to be in the 500.”

Wilson underwent surgery on Wednesday and posted the following video on social media:

“The race to recovery for (the) 2024 Indy 500 is starting now,” said Wilson.

Legge told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff on Thursday that she has Wilson on her mind heading into this weekend’s race.

“I’m racing for him because everybody has to know that he’s on my mind and in our thoughts and prayers,” said Wilson. “I think it’s the same for everybody. We’re all feeling awful for him.”

Legge and Wilson were two of the drivers featured in 100 Days to Indy this Thursday on WISH-TV.

Click on the video above to watch more of Andrew Chernoff’s conversation with Katherine Legge.