‘Rainy day at the track is better than a good day at work,’ Indy 500 fans say

by: Dan Klein
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Speedway’s Main Street was buzzing with excitement Friday, and it wasn’t too hard to understand why, on the first Carb Day in two years done in front of fans.

Even the rain Friday couldn’t keep the fans away or dampen their spirits.

“A rainy day at the track is better than a good day at work,” said Doreen Fuery.

For the diehards, a clear forecast Sunday is all that matters.

“Weather doesn’t bother me,” said Bill Arnott. “We’ve been here in 102 degrees and now we’ve been here in cold and rain. Doesn’t bother me at all. Just good to be here.”

