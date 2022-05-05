Month of May

Stefan Wilson announced as 33rd entrant for 2022 Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 will have a full field in 2022.

Stefan Wilson has been announced as the 33rd entrant to the race. With just weeks to go before the green flag, the field seemed stuck at 32 cars.

Wilson’s entry is the result of a partnership between three organizations: Cusick Motorsports, DragonSpeed and AJ Foyt Racing.

DragonSpeed crew members will make up the team while AJ Foyt Racing is providing equipment. Cusick Motorsports is a motorsports marketing company.

“The journey to the 2022 Indianapolis 500 has been a rollercoaster ride for Cusick Motorsports, our partners and myself,” Wilson said in a release. “A few short weeks ago it didn’t look like this was going to happen for us, but I’m so relieved all of the pieces came together to get another shot at this race.”

The announcement ends speculation after Paretta Autosport announced a partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing that would have the team skip this year’s 500 mile race in favor of three road/street courses later in the 2022 INDYCAR season.

Wilson, the 32-year-old younger brother of the late Justin Wilson, has competed in three previous Indianapolis 500 races. His best finished was 15th in 2018. He placed 33rd in 2021.

DragonSpeed previously entered Ben Hanley in the Indianapolis in 2019 and 2020.

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 29.

Field of entrants and car number: