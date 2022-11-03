Mozel Sanders

Mozel Sanders Foundation to feed Thanksgiving dinner to thousands of families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is partnering with Mozel Sanders to feed Thanksgiving dinner to thousands of families.

President of the organization, Stephanie Sanders, joined Daybreak Thursday to talk about the work they’ve been doing for 51 years.

Every year, the meal changes slightly. This year, the foundation will be serving chicken to families in the Indianapolis area due to supply chain issues.

“It’s the chicken breast…fresh, succulent, and juicy,” Sanders said. “It will be delivery and pickup, we have satellites that will be helping us prepare the food supply…we couldn’t do it without our Hoosiers helping us to do that.”

The foundation hit the million meal this year.

“We’re going to visit her and see how that family is doing, the one that actually got that,” Sanders said.

Anyone can be a part of the work by volunteering. Visit this website to sign up.

If you’re looking to donate, text MOZEL to 313131. A donation of $20 feeds a family of $4. The foundation is looking to feed 15,000 families this year.

To learn more about the history and mission statement of Mozel Sanders, click here.