1 dead after two-car crash on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after a two-car crash north of the city Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened at the intersection of North Meridian Street and Williams Creek Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m. That’s located between 79th and 80th streets on the city’s north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Grace Sibley said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one adult victim was pronounced dead.

The identities of the victim and the others involved have not been released at this time. It is unclear what caused the fatal crash. A section of Meridian between 75th and 82nd streets was closed as authorities investigated the crash.

No other details were immediately available. Sibley said no other information will be provided until the coroner determines the victim’s cause of death.