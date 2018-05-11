39-year-old dies after truck hits car on Hamilton County road

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) – A 39-year-old Elwood man died Friday afternoon when the car he was driving was hit by a truck in rural Hamilton County.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to 266th Street and Rulon Road, east of Arcadia, about 3 p.m. on the report of a crash with several injured motorists. Callers reported one person was trapped in a vehicle.

Investigators said a silver Nissan Frontier truck driven by Daniel H. Jessop, Jr., 72, of Arcadia, was southbound on Rulon Road when it failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at 266th Street. The Elwood man, William R. Morris, was traveling east on 266th Street in a silver Saturn Ion when it was struck by the Frontier.

Both vehicles left the road as a result of the impact. Morris was trapped in the Ion and suffered multiple injuries, police said.

According to the initial crash report, deputies said they believed Jessop’s foot may have slipped from the brake to the accelerator prior to the crash.

Medics pronounced Morris dead at the scene of the crash.

Jessop and passengers in both vehicles were treated for unspecified injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Toxicology tests were performed.

The Hamilton County Crash Investigation Team continued to review the crash. Anyone with information can contact the team at 317-773-1282.