A dry and quiet stretch for the rest of the week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A dry start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. Lots of sunshine on tap for the day with highs in the lower 80s. Area of highs pressure will dominate the weather scene for the next several days creating a nice quiet and dry stretch.

Thursday will be another fantastic start as many kids in central Indiana get ready to go back to school. Highs will slowly begin to rise with most in the mid-80s.

Friday will end fantastically with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

This weekend will be a bright and sunny one with highs continuing to climb through the upper 80s! Humidity will climb through Saturday and Sunday. Next chance of rain arrives Tuesday of next week with highs in the mid-80s.