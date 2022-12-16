All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Fitting Indy

by: Allan Haw
Posted: / Updated:

WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Drew Blair discusses her conversation with Randy Ollis about his journey to running his first half marathon.

You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.

