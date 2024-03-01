All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Women Take the Wheel

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. This week we are featuring Women Take the Wheel. On this episode, Nikki welcomes back Ida Zetterstrom! We first met her at PRI two-years ago, and sooo much has happened since then. She’s European Top Fuel Champion, Swedish driver of the year – and now she’s made the move to the states to compete in the NHRA! Ida talks about her plans this season with JCM Racing, the differences between racing in Europe and the US, her spot-on advice for girls wanting to get into motorsports – and a little breaking news about a new honor she was bestowed. Stay tuned.

The All INdiana Podcast Network is a great place to find shows about everything from News, Sports and Weather to Gardening, Fitness, Health, and more! Find your new favorite podcast at AllINdianaPodcast.com.

If you’re thinking about starting your own podcast, the All INdiana Podcast Network can help you create, produce, and distribute your podcast! Email us today for more information.