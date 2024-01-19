All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: Behind the 8

This week we are featuring the Behind the 8 podcast. On this month’s Behind the 8, Cody sits down with News 8’s, April Simpson. April comes to WISH-TV with an experienced career in journalism. She now hosts ALL INDIANA with Cody Adams, as well as anchors the 6 and 10pm shows. In this conversation, April dives in on her life outside of news and her battle for her life against a brain tumor.

