INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a recipe for a low-carb spin on lasagna.

Annessa’s Low-carb Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

8 cups cooked spaghetti squash

1 onion, sliced

1 pound ground turkey

1 large can Red Gold crushed tomatoes

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning (or a mix of basil, oregano, rosemary and thyme)

2 cups ricotta cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 1/2 cups fresh Parmesan cheese

1. In a large sauté pan sprayed lightly with nonstick, cook onion and ground turkey until browned. Add in seasonings, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and crushed tomatoes. Let simmer.

2. In a 9×11 or 9×13 casserole dish, spread 4 cups of the spaghetti squash to cover the bottom. Then sprinkle on 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese. Layer in half of the ground turkey tomato sauce mixture. Then, spoon half of the ricotta cheese on top in chunks. Sprinkle 1 cup of shredded mozzarella over.

3. Repeat with another layer, adding 4 more cups of the spaghetti squash on top, then the rest of the tomato sauce mixture; after that dollop the remaining ricotta cheese on top, and sprinkle on 1 cup of shredded Parmesan.

4. Place in the oven on 400 degrees F until mixture is hot throughout. Then put oven on low broil to slightly brown the top of the Parmesan and ricotta cheese. 5. Let lasagna cool slightly and serve!