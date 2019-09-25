Annessa’s low-carb cheesy spaghetti squash lasagna

All IN

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a recipe for a low-carb spin on lasagna.

Annessa’s Low-carb Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Lasagna 

  • 8 cups cooked spaghetti squash
  • 1 onion, sliced 
  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • 1 large can Red Gold crushed tomatoes 
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning (or a mix of basil, oregano, rosemary and thyme) 
  • 2 cups ricotta cheese 
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh Parmesan cheese 

1. In a large sauté pan sprayed lightly with nonstick, cook onion and ground turkey until browned. Add in seasonings, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and crushed tomatoes. Let simmer. 

2. In a 9×11 or 9×13 casserole dish, spread 4 cups of the spaghetti squash to cover the bottom. Then sprinkle on 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese. Layer in half of the ground turkey tomato sauce mixture. Then, spoon half of the ricotta cheese on top in chunks. Sprinkle 1 cup of shredded mozzarella over. 

3. Repeat with another layer, adding 4 more cups of the spaghetti squash on top, then the rest of the tomato sauce mixture; after that dollop the remaining ricotta cheese on top, and sprinkle on 1 cup of shredded Parmesan. 

4. Place in the oven on 400 degrees F until mixture is hot throughout. Then put oven on low broil to slightly brown the top of the Parmesan and ricotta cheese. 5. Let lasagna cool slightly and serve! 

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK