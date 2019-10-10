Hospital staff members dye hair for ‘Pink Out’ day in support of breast cancer patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you walked into the Simon Cancer Center at Indiana University Health Hospital Wednesday, you may have seen a bunch of people sporting a new hairdo.

That’s because it was their “Pink Out” hair day. For the second year in a row, members of the hospital staff sprayed their hair pink as a symbol of hope to the brave people fighting breast cancer.

“It’s an outward sign of our support for not only the patients that we have, but the people who work here and take care of these patients every day,” said Dr. Carla Fisher, director of breast surgery.

Ivy McConnel-Stubbs is one of those patients.

“I think the “Pink Out” is really cool, you know, it shows patients like myself that somebody’s supporting us,” she said.

This time last year McConnel-Stubbs’ fight with breast cancer was just beginning. She was diagnosed October 15, 2018 at just 35 years old. However, she remembers how the first “Pink Out” made her feel.

“You walk into the hospital. You might not feel well, but walking around and you see people walking around with pink hair and pink beards, pink little bangs, pink bun you think, ‘okay, they’re here for me,'” McConnel-Stubbs said.

One year later, McConnel-Stubbs is celebrating “Pink Out” hair day cancer-free. She found that news out in April.

Dr. Fisher described how it feels to share such a moment with a patient.

“It still gives me goosebumps,” she said. ” It’s crazy that after all this time, I still get goosebumps and cry with patients and it’s a wonderful celebration.”

Watch All In‘s Randall Newsome get his hair colored for the cause along with Dr. Fisher.