69th Indy Boat, Sport, and Travel Show open now

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2024 Indy Boat, Sport, and Travel Show is now open, offering an exciting lineup of activities for attendees. The event runs until Sunday, February 25.

Visitors can look forward to touring luxury motorhomes worth over $200,000, trying fly-fishing lessons, and testing out kayaks in a massive pool. The show also features exhibits from over 22 states and 15 foreign countries, providing a glimpse into various vacation destinations.

Water enthusiasts can explore luxury pontoon boats and watch Dock Dogs competitions, where talented canines showcase their jumping skills in a specially designed pool.

The event is for anyone who loves the outdoors, travelers, and families seeking a little fun and adventure.

For those interested in attending, tickets are available online or at the venue, with discounts offered for seniors and children. For more details and ticket purchases, visit the event’s website.