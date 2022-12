All Indiana

‘A Very Merry Bromance’ author shares rom-com book recommendations, WISH-TV’s Phil Sanchez recounts modeling career

Are you looking for a book to curl up with when that big snowfall comes? How about some old-fashioned, small-town Christmas cheer?

Now may be the time to take a break from the Hallmark Channel and check out some romance-comedy books because there’s a huge collection of rom-com reads to choose from.

Best-selling author Lyssa Kay Adams joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” with recommendations for some holiday reading.