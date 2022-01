All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Lorea Turner

Today’s All Indiana Artist is no stranger to viral videos.

Lorea Turner first found success with her music on the 6-second video app, “Vine.”

She’s also covered artists including Cee-Lo Green, Etta James and Beyonce, with her cover of Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” has set the internet on fire.

For more information visit, instagram.com/loreaturner and facebook.com/LoreaTurnerMusic.