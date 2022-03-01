All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Patrice Stokes of Spoken Word Elevated events

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Patrice Stokes. She’s one part of the duo behind a new Spoken Word Event in the city of Indianapolis called, Spoken Word Elevated.

Tomorrow you can catch the first one of 2022.

Patrice joined us today along with her husband Lamont to share the mission behind Spoken Word Elevated, what you can expect from the event and to perform her piece titled, “Black Excellence.”

The theme of the upcoming Spoken Word Elevated event is, “The Color of Love.” It’s happening on Wednesday, March 2 at Flamme Burger.

Click here for tickets.

For more information visit:

Instagram.com/spokenwordelevated

Facebook.com/SpokenWordElevated

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘A sense of hope’: Teacher, students react over end of controversial school curriculum bill

Local /

Society of Professional Journalists sells Indy HQ

Inside INdiana Business /

Indiana Chamber VP to retire

Inside INdiana Business /

Fantastic Wednesday, cooler for Thursday

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.