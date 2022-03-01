All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Patrice Stokes of Spoken Word Elevated events

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Patrice Stokes. She’s one part of the duo behind a new Spoken Word Event in the city of Indianapolis called, Spoken Word Elevated.

Tomorrow you can catch the first one of 2022.

Patrice joined us today along with her husband Lamont to share the mission behind Spoken Word Elevated, what you can expect from the event and to perform her piece titled, “Black Excellence.”

The theme of the upcoming Spoken Word Elevated event is, “The Color of Love.” It’s happening on Wednesday, March 2 at Flamme Burger.

Click here for tickets.

For more information visit:

Instagram.com/spokenwordelevated

Facebook.com/SpokenWordElevated