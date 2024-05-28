Annual Special Olympics taking place in Indiana

Scott Furnish from Special Olympics Indiana is here to give us a sneak peek of the upcoming Special Olympics Indiana Law Enforcement Torch Run happening on May 31.

This event is a big deal because it helps raise awareness and support for Special Olympics athletes all across Indiana.

During the Torch Run, law enforcement officers from various agencies will carry the Flame of Hope across the state, symbolizing unity and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities.

It’s a chance for everyone to come together and show their support for these amazing athletes.

So mark your calendars for May 31 and join in on the fun!