Ash & Jazz event to raise money for Bloom Project at Indy’s Blend Bar

A local group of cigar-smokin’ guys is hosting a charity event to benefit an important local charity.

“The Cigar Men of Distinction” are raising money for The Bloom Project, a non-profit organization that provides college and career prep and mentoring for boys ages 12 – 18.

Bric Causey is a cigar-smoking member of the Cigar Men of Distinction who joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!,” and he brought with him extraordinary jazz musican Gregg Bacon.

The Ash & Jazz event happens this Saturday, November 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Blend Bar on 82nd street. Tickets are $100 dollars each.

For more information and to purchase tickets , click here.