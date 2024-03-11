Search
Books Bourbon & Bacon talks Solar Eclipse-themed event

Tasty Takeout: Books Bourbon & Bacon

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

AJ Feeney-Ruiz, the owner and chef, along with Rhett Feeney-Emswiller, the sous chef, and a toddler, are teaming up for a unique Solar Eclipse-themed event.

Books Bourbon & Bacon joined us to showcase their special creation, the “BB&B Blackout Korean Corn Dog,” during this occasion.

The dish promises to be a highlight of the event, offering a flavorful twist on a classic favorite.

Additionally, their participation in the upcoming White River State Park Lunacy Solar Eclipse event on April 8 adds to the excitement.

This collaboration brings together food, fun, and the natural spectacle of a solar eclipse, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

