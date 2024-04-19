Celebrating the 60th anniversary of America’s Ford Mustang

VROOM VROOM! Excitement is in the air as Mike Caudill prepares for an opportunity handpicked by Ford Motor Company.

Today, Caudill will take part in the live debut of the 60th-anniversary celebration of America’s Ford Mustang, the iconic sports car that has won hearts worldwide.

Earlier this year, Ford CEO Jim Farley expressed the essence of the Mustang, the only car to race on six continents on any given weekend.

In its 60th year, the Mustang maintains its unmatched popularity, outselling competitors like the Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge Challenger, and Chevrolet Camaro to claim its throne as America’s best-selling sports car.

This legacy extends globally, with the Mustang reigning as the best-selling sports car worldwide for over a decade, a testament to its enduring appeal.

The Mustang’s 60th-anniversary celebration promises to be a celebration of innovation and craftsmanship, reminding us all why the Mustang continues to be an American automotive icon.