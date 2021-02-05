All Indiana

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis hosts ‘Dora & Diego’ exhibit for 10th year

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for some family fun this weekend, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is bringing back its “Dora and Diego – Let’s Explore” exhibit.

The bilingual exhibit opens to all families starting Saturday.

It’s the 10th anniversary of the museum’s partnership with Nickelodeon and the popular characters.

Exhibits Director Monica Humphrey breaks down how the museum has stepped up the bilingual education aspect in this year’s exhibit. Watch the videos for more.

The exhibit is happening from Saturday all the way to July 25. Buy tickets here.

