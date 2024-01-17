Dollar Tree facing backlash; Nebraska man crashes into police cars in Home Depot lot

An employee works at a cash register at a Dollar Tree Inc. store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo by Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Dollar stores are facing backlash across the country, with routine accusations of consumer gouging, hindering the establishment of healthier food stores nearby, and failing numerous government safety inspections.

Despite their controversial reputation, an estimated 249 million Americans live within five miles of a dollar store, making them almost as ubiquitous as McDonald’s franchises.

Dollar stores are the fastest-growing food retailers in the U.S., both in terms of numbers and food spending. However, their lean staffing model has turned some locations into hotbeds for crimes, including looting and robbery.

The article highlights instances of violence and safety concerns associated with dollar stores, making the debate around banning them more complex.

Meanwhile, heavy machinery mayhem unfolds in Nebraska, as a man causes chaos in a Home Depot parking lot, crashing into a police cruiser and damaging multiple cars and nearby businesses.

The incident raises humorous comparisons, with someone jokingly suggesting that “Nebraska’s the new Florida.”