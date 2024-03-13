Dramatic moments from U.S. history unfold in new book by James L. Swanson

Bestselling author James L. Swanson has just released a new book titled “The Deerfield Massacre: A Surprise Attack, a Forced March, and the Fight for Survival in Early America.” This adds to Swanson’s collection of historical tales that grip readers with stories from America’s past.

His previous book, “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer,” was so well-received that it’s been turned into an Apple TV+ series premiering on March 15 and running through April 19.

In a recent interview, Swanson talked about his love for American history and his focus on moments of significant change in society. His dedication to researching and sharing historical events allows readers and viewers to dive deep into America’s past.

With his latest book and the upcoming adaptation of “Manhunt,” James L. Swanson continues to captivate audiences with his storytelling and insights into America’s history.